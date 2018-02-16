PROTEST FOR GUN CONTROL TOMORROW @ 8 AM. Stand up for those who no longer have a voice. It could’ve been your friends, your teachers, it could’ve been you. Outside SOUTH BROWARD HIGH & US1. pic.twitter.com/HdKhkq2CbL— Lauv (@cinnamoncooki) February 15, 2018
SOUTH BROWARD GUN CONTROL PROTEST ❤️❤️ #ParklandShooting #southbroward #GunControlNow pic.twitter.com/QU8RVUKD5h— yggsrasil (@igarseeya) February 16, 2018
south browards protest is huge now :') has me crying driving by— mikayla (@trailmiiks) February 16, 2018
i just drove by south broward highschool & it brought me to tears because i have hope that OUR generation IS and WILL make a change. we can’t continue to sit here and dissimulate through this vicious recurring cycle as if nothing is happening. our youth must intervene accordingly pic.twitter.com/myfHFPvmmX— dani (@ellisondaniella) February 16, 2018
Sara Rodriguez, 16, is not playing around. pic.twitter.com/aIxrzMp7z3— Sebastian Murdock (@SebastianMurdoc) February 16, 2018
Alina, 17, said her mom couldn’t attend the protest so made her carry this sign in her place. pic.twitter.com/DX3p9TpNJj— Sebastian Murdock (@SebastianMurdoc) February 16, 2018
"Ban assault rifles! Ban assault rifles!"— NBC News (@NBCNews) February 16, 2018
Students at South Broward High School protest gun violence in wake of Parkland school shooting: https://t.co/iWWU9IHHLB via @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/ryWgslmMR8
The anger and bravery of these children is about to make a grown ass man cry. pic.twitter.com/chsuUX1S7P— Sebastian Murdock (@SebastianMurdoc) February 16, 2018
Enough is enough!— Women's March (@womensmarch) February 16, 2018
Women's March Youth EMPOWER is calling for students, teachers, and allies to take part in a #NationalSchoolWalkout for 17 minutes at 10am on March 14, 2018. Join us in saying #ENOUGH!https://t.co/8ZE8uthRlZ pic.twitter.com/45yCZl4zDm