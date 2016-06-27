No, Domestic Abusers Can't Have Guns, SCOTUS Rules

The beginning of Jitka Vesel's story is familiar. Back in 2008, she briefly dated a man she met online. When she decided they didn't have a connection, she broke it off.



That's when Dmitry Smirnov began stalking her.



For three years, Smirnov pursued Vesel. She reported the harassment, changed her phone number, cut off contact with her stalker — even moved. In 2011, Smirnov followed Vesel to the parking lot of her workplace. He killed her, shooting her 12 times as she tried to escape.



“She did all the things that we’re told do, all the things that are supposed to make us safe. But what didn’t keep her safe was the massive loophole that allows people to buy guns with no background checks and with no questions asked,” Theresa O'Rourke, a friend of Vesel's who is now a gun control advocate, said.