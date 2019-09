That said, it's possible that season 2 of the show does include a school shooting. The second season wrapped in December, months before the Parkland shooting , and the show certainly isn't afraid to explore violence. Another Netflix show, The OA , featured a school shooting in the season 1 finale — the footage from the beginning of this trailer is, in fact, pulled from the finale of The OA . It would disturbing for 13 Reasons Why to include a scene so frighteningly relevant. But there's still time to do something about a shooting plotline; Heathers delayed its release date with the shooting in mind.