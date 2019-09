It's worth mentioning that all of the Heathers — not just the HBIC — are a part of one or more marginalized communities. Heather Duke is genderqueer (nonbinary) and gay. Heather McNamara is biracial and a lesbian, or at least pretending to be one. Of the change, Brendan Scannell, who portrays Heather Duke, told Entertainment Weekly: "We've got a Black Heather, a plus-sized Heather, a queer Heather. These communities still face discrimination. But our show is turning that on its head and using the power of the internet and the power of like, pure self-confidence to trash everybody around them." Still, that doesn't exactly excuse the problematic language used in the series (a guidance counselor asks if Veronica is a hermaphrodite, as it would make a better college essay; the principal refers to Heather Duke as he/she; Heather McNamara's possible bisexuality is completely erased with the line, "our Black lesbian friend is only Black!"). The fact that LGBTQ+ youths still attempt death by suicide at an alarmingly high rate suggests that maybe they're not actually sitting pretty at the top of the high school social hierarchy.