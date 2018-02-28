The TV show takes place in 2018, and despite hitting many of the major story beats from the film within the pilot episode, it's a radically different beast. Heather Chandler (Melanie Fields, who is so excellent in this show it's baffling that this is her first major role) is a plus-size, body-positive young woman with a perfectly-curated Instagram account and makeup that even YouTube beauty vloggers would envy. She's also still the worst, albeit in a different way: While 1989 Heather C. criticized girls because of their weight, new Heather C. wouldn't dare — that would be so not body-positive! What would she do? For starters, she would post a picture of a footballer wearing a shirt depicting a symbol of a Native American mascot in order for said footballer to be publicly shamed. She would also then tell that footballer to ask an ultra-Christian conservative if she would "do anal" with him as penance.