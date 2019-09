3 Billboards Outside Marco Rubio's Office: How To Protest A Congressman During Oscar Season

Rubio, who has an A+ rating from the NRA and receives plenty of money from the gun lobby , is the target of such protest for his failure to address gun violence in any meaningful sense. After the Parkland shooting, he essentially threw up his hands on the Senate floor, contending that gun legislation would not have prevented the shooting. "If we do something, it should be something that works. And the struggle up to this point has been that most of the proposals that have been offered would not have prevented, not just yesterday's tragedy, but any of those in recent history," he said, conveniently forgetting that the purpose of assault rifles, which were used in the shootings he describes, are solely intended to kill as many people as possible.