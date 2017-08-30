The movie starred Winona Ryder as Veronica, a cynical girl who wants to take down her BFF/worst enemy Heather Chandler (Kim Walker), a far nastier version of Mean Girls' Regina George. She teams up with new guy J.D. (Christian Slater) and inadvertently poisons Heather with drain cleaner during a prank gone awry. The duo also ends up offing two awful football players before Veronica puts an end to the madness once and for all...and J.D. blows himself up in a twisted plan to destroy their high school.