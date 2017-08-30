Waiting not-so-patiently for Game of Thrones to return? This upcoming teen drama is promising a body count that may rival the HBO series.
That TV show is Heathers, an upcoming series based on the 1988 cult film scheduled to premiere in 2018 on the soon-to-exist Paramount Network. We may be many months away from tuning into the snarky drama, but in an interview with PopSugar, the cast declared that the new TV venture will be even more murder-y than the original film — which, umm, was pretty damn murder-y.
The movie starred Winona Ryder as Veronica, a cynical girl who wants to take down her BFF/worst enemy Heather Chandler (Kim Walker), a far nastier version of Mean Girls' Regina George. She teams up with new guy J.D. (Christian Slater) and inadvertently poisons Heather with drain cleaner during a prank gone awry. The duo also ends up offing two awful football players before Veronica puts an end to the madness once and for all...and J.D. blows himself up in a twisted plan to destroy their high school.
Dark? Hell yes. But actor James Scully, who portrays Jason Dean in the TV version of the story, told PopSugar that it's going to get even darker than that on the new show.
"Death happens quickly," the actor told the outlet. "Don't get attached to any of the characters... we have more time to kill more people. We can kill as many people as we want."
If we know J.D., he wants to kill the most people — which may mean the character will actually get to fulfill the dream that we never saw in the movie version.
"More murder" is not the only major difference from the film. In fact, it's not even close. The new Heathers — the mean girls from whom the film gets its title — are not the traditional popular squad, but a trio of ultra "woke" students that includes a non-binary character played by Brendan Scannell.
We'll have to wait and see which characters survive the season, because right now, it doesn't sound like any of them are safe.
