A new squad of mean girls has arrived — but don't expect the same croquet-loving crew that was perpetually clad in plaid.
A new promo for the upcoming Heathers TV series has arrived, and so has our first look at the characters who rule the school.
In the 1988 movie — which starred Winona Ryder as the only non-Heather in the squad — the mean girls looked, well, as you may expect from a high school movie. In addition to being certifiably evil, leader of the pack Heather Chandler (Kim Walker) was blonde, fashionable, and slim — a look that lived on in Heathers-inspired movies like Mean Girls.
However, times have changed, and that's no longer the only way to be cool in 2017. Which is exactly why the new Heather Chandler looks way different from the version we saw in the '80s.
The promo for the Heathers TV reboot (which will premiere on newly named network Paramount TV in 2018), begins with Veronica (now played by Grace Victoria Cox) being summoned by Heather Chandler. Here, Heather C. is rocking short red hair, lots of bold jewelry, and an Insta-worthy red lip. She's intimidatingly cool, and she doesn't wear a size 2.
"Well fuck me gently with a chainsaw," Cox's Veronica mutters when she hears she's being summoned, an echo of the original film's famous line.
The TV series also released several character posters on their Instagram, which give a little bit more insight into what the show has in store for us.
"woke af. #Heathers," reads the caption above Chandler's yearbook pic.
Click through the slideshow, and you'll see the new HBIC telling people to "shut up," while also posing for the 'gram. If she's this Insta-famous in life, what will happen if she meets her doom, a la Chandler in the original movie, who became even more popular in death?
As for the other Heathers, Heather Duke is a dude...and, apparently, a very mean one.
"savage. #Heathers," reads the Instagram caption above his yearbook photo, which clicks through to Duke roasting his fellow Heather, Heather McNamara.
Poor McNamara just can't catch a break, even though her hair and makeup is pretty enviable.
"scandalous. #Heathers," says her caption.
The cult flick may live on in the TV universe, but let's hope this crew can hold a candle to the OGs.
