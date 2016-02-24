Winona Ryder Almost Missed Out On This Iconic Role

There are so many films that wouldn't be the same without Winona Ryder: Beetlejuice, Little Women, Reality Bites... But it really is inconceivable to think of Heathers happening with a different Veronica.
The actress told Tavi Gevinson in a feature for the March issue of Interview that she very nearly missed out on the lead role in the 1988 black comedy. It seems filmmakers had a different brunette star in mind.
"I was not the first choice for Veronica in Heathers," Ryder admitted. "I auditioned and they were like, 'Oh, thanks.' And I went to the Beverly Center to Macy’s and had them do a makeover on me. I went back because I kind of knew that they thought I wasn’t pretty enough. They were trying to get Jennifer Connelly."
Though Ryder eventually scored the part of dark and sardonic Veronica, she did lose out on several roles to another popular actress: Martha Plimpton. Ryder said she tried out for at least three roles that ended up going to The Goonies star.
"I really didn’t foresee me having any type of career as a leading lady at all because it was just blondes," she shared. "I just wasn’t the type — I was told that by casting directors. I auditioned for Running on Empty and The Mosquito Coast, and Martha Plimpton was just killing me. And deservedly so. She was so amazing and totally unusual too. She’s brilliant and had such an interesting look."
Sure, but can she play croquet, forge signatures, and light a cigarette while her boyfriend blows himself up?
