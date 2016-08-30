The Scariest Movie Teens Of All Time

High school can be a daunting time — you're trying to figure out who you are and who you want to be, all while trying to pass geometry. Yet, the scariest part of your teenage years is often your fellow adolescents. Classic teen flicks have captured every scary pubescent on the spectrum, from the basic bully to the budding sociopath. Sometimes, there's hope for the kid to become a not-so-frightening adult. There are times, however, when the scary teen doesn't seem to be going through a phase, but coming into their own.
The thing that unites all of these films' unsettling high schoolers is the power they have over their peers. They don't just leave destruction in their wake — they recruit more destructors. From the girls of The Craft to the queen bee in Jawbreaker, these people are creating truly terrifying cliques.
Let these clips remind you to go easy on your younger cousins. They really do have a lot to deal with.
