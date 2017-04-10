The Devastating Stories Behind Each Of Hannah Baker's 13 Tapes

At the start of 13 Reasons Why, Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) receives a mysterious package of 13 tapes at his doorstep. After he pops the first tape into his dad's old boombox, Clay’s shocked to hear the voice of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), his friend who recently died by suicide. And he’s even more shocked to find that each tape incriminates a different individual who contributed to her decision. If you’re receiving a tape, then you’re on at least one of them.
With such a wrenching, compelling start, how could we not binge-watch 13 Reasons Why? With each episode, Hannah Baker reveals another motivation in her backstory.
While piecing together the mystery of Hannah's past drew us all the way in, we have more than 13 reasons why 13 Reasons Why has kept us glued to our TV screens. Showing the real consequences of bullying and assault, the dark, deeply empathetic Netflix show goes where high school dramas rarely do.
For those of you hungry for spoilers, or just eager to unpack the main events of the drama, here’s everyone who received a tape in 13 Reasons Why — and why, of course.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).