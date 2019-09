The Devastating Stories Behind Each Of Hannah Baker's 13 Tapes

At the start of 13 Reasons Why, Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) receives a mysterious package of 13 tapes at his doorstep. After he pops the first tape into his dad's old boombox , Clay’s shocked to hear the voice of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), his friend who recently died by suicide. And he’s even more shocked to find that each tape incriminates a different individual who contributed to her decision. If you’re receiving a tape, then you’re on at least one of them.