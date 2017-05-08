We’ve fully binged 13 Reasons Why and we can't stop thinking about it. The teen drama follows high school boy Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) after he receives 13 tapes from his late crush Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), who committed suicide. The tapes detail the 13 people in Hannah’s orbit who had a hand in her decision to end her own life.
We start out the Selena Gomez-produced series with countless unknowns, like who’s on the list and what could mild-manned Clay have done to end up pushing Hannah towards tragedy. After 13 episodes, we have those answers, but are left just as many new questions. Thankfully, Netflix has officially renewed its latest hit for an upcoming season 2.
As we’re here waiting to see more of Hannah and Clay’s world in 2018, we’ve come up with the biggest conundrums left in the wake of the season 1 finale. Scroll through the gallery to see what we can’t stop wondering about.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.