We’ve fully binged 13 Reasons Why and we can't stop thinking about it. The teen drama follows high school boy Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) after he receives 13 tapes from his late crush Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), who committed suicide. The tapes detail the 13 people in Hannah’s orbit who had a hand in her decision to end her own life.
We start out the series with countless unknowns, like who’s on the list and what could mild-manned Clay have done to end up pushing Hannah towards tragedy. After 13 episodes, we have those answers, but are left just as many new questions. It’s pretty clear that’s the point, since 13 Reason Why season 2 is still a viable prospect.
As we’re here hoping to see more of Hannah and Clay’s world, we’ve come up with the biggest conundrums left in the wake of the season 1 finale. Scroll through the gallery to see what we can’t stop wondering about.
If you are thinking about suicide, please contact Samaritans on 116 123. All calls are free and will be answered in confidence.