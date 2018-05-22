The entire cast of 13 Reasons Why became BFFs while filming season 1 of the Netflix juggernaut. With the premiere of season 2 in May, their Instagram accounts show that they're closer than ever.
This is especially good news considering how the characters of 13 Reasons Why treat each other in the show. The series does begin with the suicide of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) after she's treated cruelly by her classmates, and things only spiral from there. 13 Reasons Why includes endless bullying between the fictional high schoolers, along with multiple sexual and physical assaults. In real life however, there couldn’t be more love between everyone from Justin (Brandon Flynn) and Jessica (Alisha Boe) to Hannah.
The stars have confirmed as much on social media, showing they party together and support each other during their biggest triumphs. Don’t believe us? Take a look at the gallery for the cast’s their best photos.