While I felt sick to my stomach knowing that Tyler had a trunk full of weapons and ammunition in his bedroom, I never thought that he could have already inflicted violence on his classmates. However, it makes perfect sense to consider that Tyler would want to punish his classmates for not only their role in Hannah's suicide in addition to their cruelty towards him. Tyler may have stalked Hannah, but he also loved her: perhaps making her tormentors look like they met the same fate felt somewhat like justice to Tyler.