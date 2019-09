If you spent the weekend binge watching 13 Reasons Why, you wouldn't be alone — nor would you be if you couldn't get this dark teen drama out of your head. The events that led to Hannah's (Katherine Langford) suicide were gut-wrenching — which is why watching Clay (Dylan Minnette) and Tony (Christian Navarro) finding some level of peace at the end of the series was so cathartic. Yet the ending of 13 Reasons Why was still pretty damn bleak: Alex (Miles Heizer) was in critical condition after shooting himself in the head, and picked on Tyler (Devin Druid) was seemingly planning a school shooting to take down his bullies at Liberty High School. Now, a new theory suggests maybe these two events weren't quite as detached as they seemed — and it will totally creep you out.