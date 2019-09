As you watch the final seconds of Big Little Lies, you have no questions left. Yes, there’s a random person following the fivesome around while snapping clandestine photographs, but do you really care to find out who it is? No, because these five powerful women are finally living their best lives, as they deserve. The big questions of the series, like the true identity of Amabella’s biter and Jane’s rapist, have been answered. Both stem from Perry, who’s dead. So, the figure lurking aroud our heroines feels like a reminder there will always be lies to cover up and someone who will find them. Though, it’s not like viewers are praying Celeste and her friends will be exposed for their hand in Perry's death — especially not in the current climate , where we’re learning just how prevalent sexual predation really is