It should come as no surprise that a limited series starring Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Laura Dern would become a smash success. Set in the lush, gorgeous community of Monterey, California, the show explores the relationship between a group of mothers with very strong personalities, all while teasing the death of a character that is only revealed in the show's final episode. (At an Audrey Hepburn-themed party, no less.)
The problem with making more Big Little Lies? The fact that the series is based on Liane Moriarty's book, and that the show ends at the same point the novel does.
In an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live!, Witherspoon, who is also a producer on the project, answered a fan's question about season 2 with an answer that may not totally satisfy.
"I don't have anything to really say. We're talking about it," admitted the actress on the talk show. "We're only going to do it if we feel like it's really as good as the first season. So we're just thinking about ideas."
One idea the Home Again actress said the series would explore?
"It would have to pick up on...did [the characters] get away with it," Witherspoon added, referring to the violent ending that united the Monterey moms in secrecy.
However, she added it was that unity that might make season 2 of the series tricky.
"A lot of fun and the humor was [the women on the show] weren't all friends in it," said Witherspoon. "So we'd have to figure that out."
In a previous interview with E! News, the Legally Blonde alum stated that she and Kidman have been working with Moriarty to continue the story:
"We're talking to Liane Moriarty, who wrote the book, about how could these characters go on, what would happen?," Witherspoon told the outlet. "We definitely left it open-ended so there's a possibility there."
Keep your fingers crossed, fans.
