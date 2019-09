It should come as no surprise that a limited series starring Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Laura Dern would become a smash success. Set in the lush, gorgeous community of Monterey, California, the show explores the relationship between a group of mothers with very strong personalities, all while teasing the death of a character that is only revealed in the show's final episode. (At an Audrey Hepburn-themed party, no less.)