With each of the women on the show, there is a strong juxtaposition between who people believe them to be and who they really are. But Bonnie gets no such distinction. She’s painted in broad strokes and is defined by the way others see her: young, sexy, bohemian, infuriatingly perfect. It’s that last aspect that is most damning. Big Little Lies has dismantled the idea of perfection that each woman represented in their own way to show the complex human underneath. That Bonnie gets no interiority and yet is responsible for killing Perry to save the other women is a glaring fault. What does it say that the only Black woman of consequence, who also ends up having a very important role plot-wise, is scantly developed? This doesn’t ruin the finale for me. But it is a blemish that can be hard to ignore considering the show has been marvelous granting an interior life to the other characters and argues for the importance of bonds between women.