Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Shailene Woodley
Pop Culture
Shailene Woodley Loves Sex, Hates Dating
by
Kaitlin Reilly
More from Shailene Woodley
TV Shows
Big Little Lies
Wrapped Filming, But The Cast Isn’t Ready To Let Go Yet
Sarah Midkiff
Aug 18, 2018
Movies
Shailene Woodley Defends
Adrift
's Big Twist
Morgan Baila
Jun 1, 2018
Movie Reviews
Adrift
Review: A Brutal Tale Of Female Survival
Anne Cohen
May 31, 2018
TV Shows
Did
Big Little Lies
Just Cast Jane's Season 2 Love ...
Most of the details for season 2 of Big Little Lies is still heavily under wraps, but now we know of a very interesting addition to the cast. According to
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Beauty
Is Shailene Woodley's New Look A Teaser For
Big Little L...
We thought the buzz surrounding Big Little Lies season two couldn’t get any louder — until an image of one of its stars looking downright
by
Erika Stalder
TV Shows
Meryl Streep Is Already Hanging Out With The
Big Little Lies<...
By now, you probably know that Meryl Streep is going to star in the second season of Big Little Lies. If you're learning this here for the first time,
by
Madison Medeiros
Beauty
I Tried To Live Like Shailene Woodley For A Week — & It Was
N...
I’m not the first person to attempt Shailene Woodley’s beauty routine. It’s batshit crazy — and people, like me, are attracted to that sort of
by
Samantha Sasso
Movies
Shailene Woodley & Kate Winslet's Friendship Is The Best Thi...
Some people ship characters in movies or television (Benson and Stabler, anyone?) , some people ship actors themselves (David Duchovny and Gillian
by
Meagan Fredette
Pop Culture
Shailene Woodley Has A Rumored New BF & They're Already Inst...
Here's some news to soothe the soul: Noted clay-eater Shailene Woodley has a new boyfriend, and she's taken it to Instagram, so you know the love is real.
by
Meagan Fredette
Beauty
Shailene Woodley's Latest Beauty Tip Is More Doable Than You...
Sunning your vagina. Eating Clay. Using homemade toothpaste and deodorant. There is so much of Shailene Woodley’s famed beauty routine that seems
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Shailene Woodley's Red Carpet Beauty Secret Is SO Shailene W...
It's no secret that celebrities have the best beauty secrets, right? Well, sort of. While we will always scour their Instagram posts for drugstore finds
by
Samantha Sasso
TV Shows
Shailene Woodley Says She Doesn't Own A TV & Twitter Is Roll...
One of the best things about Shailene Woodley is how true to herself she stays. From her passionate activism to her unorthodox beauty reigmen, the
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
Shailene Woodley Said That Her Standing Rock Arrest Gave Her PTSD
Shailene Woodley may be best known for her role in the Divergent series, but her real-life environmental efforts happen to mirror a few of the film's
by
Christopher Luu
TV Shows
Turns Out, We Might Actually Get A
Big Little Lies
Season 2
Will we ever get a season 2 of Big Little Lies? For a minute, it seemed like we wouldn't. But yesterday at the Television Critics Association press tour,
by
Rebecca Farley
TV Shows
Nicole Kidman Says Emmy Noms Sweep "Inches Us Closer" To
Big ...
Thursday's announcement of the 69th Emmy Awards nominees was grand slam for one of our favorite shows this year, Big Little Lies. The HBO drama, based on
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Beauty
I Only Used Lush Products For My Entire Body — & Things Got Inter...
I own so many Lush bath bombs that I even have a drawer in my apartment dedicated to my collection. But I'm not the only one obsessed. There are entire
by
Samantha Sasso
TV Shows
Nicole Kidman Has Some Bad News For
Big Little Lies
Fans
Big Little Lies was one of the most intoxicatingly beautiful and dynamic shows of the year, with its riveting subject matter (it's based on the
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
Big Little Lies
Author Liane Moriarty Says She's Be...
Fans are divided about whether a second season of Big Little Lies is a good idea. But according to Liane Moriarty, who wrote the novel the HBO show was
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
The
Big Little Lies
Opening Credits Had A Clue About The...
Big Little Lies' explosive Sunday night finale was as surprising as it was satisfying. For seven episodes we've followed the women of Monterey, California
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Big Little Lies
Dropped The Most Subtle Hint About Ziggy...
If you've got seven or so spare hours, it might be worth re-watching Big Little Lies just to see how things in sunny (but actually dark AF) Monterey
by
Carolyn L. Todd
TV Shows
All The Dogs That Should Have Been Cast In
Big Little Lies
The world of Big Little Lies is opulent and romantic, as well as treacherous and threatening. For the women of Monterey, California, life's luxuries are
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
Big Little Lies
Finale Recap: "Big Twist"
It would be limiting to bind the diverse experiences of women solely along the continuum of violence that often warps our lives. But every day I’ve
by
Angelica Jade Bas...
Pop Culture
Shailene Woodley Sentenced For DAPL Arrest
Last October, authorities arrested actor Shailene Woodley at the Dakota Access Pipeline protest. Since her arrest, which streamed on Facebook Live via her
by
Christopher Luu
TV Shows
Big Little Lies
Episode 5 Recap: "Once Bitten"
“Once Bitten” is an episode analogous to a knife thrust into your back by a good friend. It’s cutting, shocking, and painful in ways that can be
by
Angelica Jade Bas...
TV Shows
Big Little Lies
Episode 4 Recap: "When Push Comes To Shove"
One of the most powerful tools in an abuser’s arsenal is control. They can isolate until you truly believe there is no one else to turn to, no life of
by
Angelica Jade Bas...
TV Shows
Big Little Lies
Episode 3 Recap: "Living The Dream"
In 1982, Helen Gurley Brown’s Having It All: Love, Success, Sex, Money…Even If You’re Starting with Nothing coined a term that has haunted women
by
Angelica Jade Bas...
Celebrity Beauty
Shailene Woodley Is Too Pretty For Her Role On
Big Little Lie...
The day has finally arrived: Shailene Woodley’s bizarre beauty routine has been validated. WWD talked to the lead makeup artist on HBO's new miniseries
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
Shailene Woodley Has One Funny Regret About Her Mugshot
Back in October, Shailene Woodley was arrested during a protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Her mom captured the whole thing on Facebook Live as
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
The
Divergent
TV Movie Will Be Missing One Important Per...
One of the biggest uncertainties about the future of the Divergent series has finally been put to rest: Shailene Woodley will not be following the
by
Kathryn Lindsay
US News
Malia Obama Reportedly Joined Dakota Access Pipeline Protest At S...
Malia Obama is making her voice heard in politics, only a week after her family left the White House. The 18-year-old was spotted at a Standing Rock
by
Sara Murphy
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted