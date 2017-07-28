Will we ever get a season 2 of Big Little Lies? For a minute, it seemed like we wouldn't. But yesterday at the Television Critics Association press tour, HBO president of programming Casey Bloys confirmed that they're trying for another season, as TVLine reports. To be clear, they're very early in the process — Bloys said the network has asked author Liane Moriarty to make a crack at season 2 storyline.
"I’ll be very curious to see what she comes up with," Bloy said, playing coy. It seems the network wants to make another season, but they're playing the field a little now — no one is committed just yet. Even this isn't huge news, though. Moriarty confirmed in April that she is trying to come up with a second season storyline.
Still, this is something. Before Bloys spoke on the subject, prospects for another season of the beloved thriller series seemed grim. Kidman said quite literally in an interview with Variety in June: "There's absolutely no prospects right now." Then, just days later, Kidman said at the CMT Awards that she and Witherspoon were "working on it."
Kidman added, "Reese and I really want it to [happen]."
Their work seems to be making things move forward. As TVLine notes, director Jean-Marc Vallée has said that there's "no reason" to make another season. He went so far as to say that a season 2 would "break [the] beautiful thing and spoil it."
But Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon want it to happen — that should count for something.
And it does: When asked about Vallée's statement, Bloy said, "Nicole [Kidman] and Reese [Witherspoon] can be very persuasive." There's still a process, though.
"First we have to see the material and see if it's worth everyone's time. And if it is, [we'll have a] conversation about directors."
That's what you call a "hard maybe."
