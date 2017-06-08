Earlier this week, Nicole Kidman shattered Big Little Lies fans' dreams when she shot down the idea of a second season in a chat with Variety. The actress insisted, "You never know, you always hope, but there's no story, there's absolutely no prospects right now" adding, "we don't have any plans for a season 2." Well, chins up, BLL lovers: just days later, Kidman is promptly changing her tune.
On Wednesday, Kidman said she and co-star/co-executive producer Reese Witherspoon are hard at work on storylines for a second installment of the HBO hit in an interview with ET Online at the CMT Music Awards, which Kidman was attending with her hubby Keith Urban. When the reporter said there would be a season 2, Kidman answered, "We're not sure yet! No, we're working on it... did they say it was official?" She continued, "Reese and I really want it to [happen]."
Then the 49-year-old revealed a more concrete and exciting detail: "We're working on storylines with Liane Moriarty and David E. Kelley," she said, referring to the author of the novel the show was adapted from, and the creator of the series, respectively. "We've always said we only want to do it if it can really warrant it," she continued, "which, you know, sort of digging in now we go, 'Gosh, they're great characters and great roles for so many women and maybe for some more women, too.'"
The prospect of a Big Little Lies return has been up in the air ever since the show ended in March. Witherspoon has spoken multiple times about being in talks with writer Moriarty — who herself said she is "absolutely open to it." Moriarty wouldn't pen a sequel to the novel, but would potentially help out with a screenplay. Ladies, keep working please.
