"The backstory of Bonnie is complicated, and not fully explored, which is probably why we need to do a season 2," Kidman says to McGregor. "It indicates that every woman is holding some sort of secret or damage or something, and that's not fully explored. We don't have any plans for a season 2, but the beauty of this is there are so many deep stories here that are ripe for mining. There are so many different ways to go with all of these women. This is such a small portion of their lives, but I love that people have connected to them in such a deep way. And everyone in different ways to different women." We would all love more of that.