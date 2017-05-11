Nicole Kidman has recently discovered the world of prestige television and is wasting no time in lining up impressive role after impressive role. Fresh off the tail of her emotionally grueling role in Big Little Lies as an abused wife and mother, Kidman is yet again finding herself attached to an acclaimed, women-led series. The Academy Award winner will be in season 2 of Top of the Lake, playing a woman named Jane, whose daughter is going through an abusive relationship of her own after becoming involved with an older and seemingly reckless man.
The second installment of the series will also tell the story of the death of an unidentified Asian woman after her body is found in a blue suitcase on the shore of Bondi Beach in Sydney, thus also lending the series its title, Top of the Lake: China Girl. Alongside Kidman will be Elisabeth Moss, who is currently appearing in another gripping Hulu series, The Handmaid's Tale. Moss plays the lead role, Detective Robin Griffin, who is assigned the case of the dead girl.
Beyond the compelling plot line, Kidman's role already looks wildly impressive, considering the intense transformation she went through for the role. She seriously looks unrecognizable as Jane, a worried mother, with her gray hair and freckles. You will do a double take.
Yes! That is Kidman. I smell an Emmy, guys.
God she's good.
Watch the full trailer below.
