Big Little Lies was one of the most intoxicatingly beautiful and dynamic shows of the year, with its riveting subject matter (it's based on the best-selling book of the same name by Liane Moriarty) and its impressive cast (Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Shailene Woodley, and Laura Dern). As soon as the show wrapped, ending on par with the book, fans were eager for more. In the past few months, there have been whispers of a season 2, with various cast members confirming interest in a season 2, but no concrete information regarding the subject matter or direction of a sophomore season.
And now, during a new "Actors on Actors" interview, Kidman sits down with her Moulin Rouge co-star Ewan McGregor and pretty much axes the potential for a second season that resembles anything like the first. Not interested in being a liar anymore, the actress says simply, "There's absolutely no prospects right now." Sigh.
“It was a book, so it was pretty finite,” Kidman says in the Variety video interview. "We got the taste for it, so we're like, 'Oh, what a pity.' You never know, you always hope, but there's no story, there's absolutely no prospects right now." The best entry point upon which Kidman could see writers continuing the story is through Bonnie's (Kravitz) backstory, which was brushed over in the first season. Plus, zooming in on her personal story would allow a broader conversation about the complexity of female characters in entertainment.
"The backstory of Bonnie is complicated, and not fully explored, which is probably why we need to do a season 2," Kidman says to McGregor. "It indicates that every woman is holding some sort of secret or damage or something, and that's not fully explored. We don't have any plans for a season 2, but the beauty of this is there are so many deep stories here that are ripe for mining. There are so many different ways to go with all of these women. This is such a small portion of their lives, but I love that people have connected to them in such a deep way. And everyone in different ways to different women." We would all love more of that.
The good news is that even if we don't get more of Celeste (Kidman's character) with a BLL season 2, we will get to see the award-winning actress in another incredible drama series, Top Of The Lake: China Girl — her role in it already looks Emmy-worthy.
