In episode four, Jane (Shailene Woodley) takes Ziggy ( budding theater critic Iain Armitage ) to see a child psychologist in an attempt to prove to the school and Renata (Laura Dern) that her son is not the one abusing Renata's daughter Amabella (Ivy George). The psychologist emerges from her session with Ziggy to confirm to Jane that her son is indeed a sweet and docile little boy who is almost surely not bullying anybody. She does note, however, that Ziggy has some major confusion surrounding the identity of his father, something Jane never talks about with him in order to avoid the revelation that Ziggy was conceived as the result of a sexual assault. He even suggests to the therapist that his dad could be Darth Vader. She explains to Jane that sometimes children's overactive imaginations can lead them to fill in the blanks in their lives rather creatively.