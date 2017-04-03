You might remember that back in the second episode, Jane had a flashback/nightmare where she saw the man who sexually assaulted her, portrayed only in silhouette with his face not visible. If you already knew who it was — Celeste's abusive husband Perry — you might be able to tell it was Skarsgard; otherwise, you were kept in the dark. "We obviously had to shoot it in a way where I was slightly obscured" Skarsgard exmplained to TVLine. "You can’t really tell that it’s me because, obviously, you ruin the show if you find that out early on...we tried to do it in a way that didn’t [spoil] it."