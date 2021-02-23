Shailene Woodley, Fiancée Of Famous Sports Man, Has Never Been To A Football Game

The rumors are true: Shailene Woodley is engaged to Aaron Rodgers. The actress confirmed that both she and her son (labrador retriever Spinee) are both very happy to be marrying a man who "throws balls for a living."
During her February 22 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Woodley explained that she and the Green Bay Packers quarterback — who she called a "wonderful, incredible human being" — have been engaged "for a while."
She admitted that she's just as surprised as everyone else that she decided to marry a football player. "Like I never thought as a little girl, 'Yeah, when I grow up, I'm going to marry someone who throws balls, yeah!' But he's really just so good at it."
"He can throw fast balls, he can throw slow balls, high balls, low balls..." she added jokingly.
A few weeks ago, Rodgers casually dropped that he was engaged during his acceptance speech for his third NFL MVP award and thanked his fiancée, who he didn't name. Many speculated that his future wife was Woodley, who he had been rumored to be dating.
Even though Woodley's last relationship was with another Sports Guy (rugby player Ben Volavola), Woodley and Rodgers may feel like an unlikely pairing. Especially since, as she admitted, she's "never seen one football game before," and sports were never really on her "radar."
"I still have never been to a football game because we met during this wacky, wacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in," she said. "So, I have yet to go to a football game."
Woodley said that she feels like that's just one facet of her fiancée, and not the whole picture. "I don't know him as a football guy," she continued. "I know him as like the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy! That's the dude I know. He just happens to be very good at sports."