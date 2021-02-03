Shailene Woodley Is Reportedly Dating A Famous Sports Man

Actress Shailene Woodley of HBO’s Big Little Lies is reportedly dating Aaron Rodgers. You might recognize him for his role as “quarterback” in the Green Bay Packers.
According to E! News, the two have stuck up a "private and low key" long distance relationship. "They have seen each other and been in touch," a source told E!. "They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other."
Rodgers previously dated former race car driver Danica Patrick for two years, but the two broke up in July 2020. During an Instagram Q&A in April, Patrick could not have spoken more highly about her then-boyfriend. "If you like a partner who is extremely attractive, super-intelligent, very thoughtful, patient (lord knows I can be stubborn), loves to travel, is open-minded, is into growing in this life, and can ball. Ya, it's pretty amazing," she said.
Before Patrick, the Super Bowl champion dated actress Olivia Munn for three years before splitting in 2017.
Woodley's last relationship was with another Sports Guy, rugby player Ben Volavola, which began around January 2018. However, she confirmed that she was single in an April 2020 interview with the New York Times.
"We're societally conditioned to assume that one person can be our end-all, be-all. This is a concept I've been thinking about often right now, because I'm very much single, and I've chosen to be single for a while," she said.
If the relationship news is indeed confirmed, Rodgers must be some guy. (Or maybe she's just a really big fan of the Bachelorette? Kidding.). In the past, Woodley has made it clear that she's perfectly content being on her own, and only wants to be with someone if it really benefits her.
"Partnership should not take away from your life, it should add to your life, right?" Woodley told The Telegraph in 2015. "When I was 18 I became my own best friend and I went on a quest to get to know me and figure out who I was, and what I wanted and in that I found a lot of happiness and I found a lot of ways to be centered."
Refinery29 reached out to Rodgers and Woodley for comment.