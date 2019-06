After a tumultuous first season , Jane deserves some relief after Perry's death . She spent the majority of the show thus far overcoming mental hurdles about her sexual assault, quite literally trying to run away from her past. Now, with her assaulter dead, she can truly move on: with a new job, a new love for Sufjan Stevens , and a new haircut and color — blunt bangs that are several shades darker than her natural color — that all seem to signal a fresh start for the single mother.