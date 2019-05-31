Where We Left Off With Big Little Lies' Monterey Five

After more than two years off the air, Big Little Lies is back for its polarizing second season, premiering June 9. While many — including me — questioned whether the perfect HBO limited series needed a sequel, absolutely none of us will be missing the Monterey Five’s return. The yelling of Madeline Martha Mackenzie (Reese Witherspoon) and Renata Klein (Laura Dern) alone is enough to get anyone to press play on the visually breezy and emotionally tense drama.
However, it’s unlikely anyone remembers all the moving pieces of Big Little Lies. Yes, you probably remember it’s Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard) who dies at the Otter Bay fundraiser in season 1 finale “You Get What You Need.” You probably even remember it was Bonnie Wright (Zoe Kravitz) who pushes him down a set of stairs to his death. You definitely remember Perry was a violent terror who abused his wife Celeste Wright (Nicole Kidman) and raped Jane Chapman (Shailene Woodley).
Perry's fundraiser assault of Celeste, Madeline, Jane, and Renata is what pushes Bonnie to toss him down a flight of stairs in the first place.
But there is much more to Big Little Lies than those recap-y facts. There are the lies — so many more lies, deceptions, and emotional rifts. All of those little secrets are what will really fuel Big Little Lies season 2. Keep reading for the full rundown of those details, from the Monterey Five’s marriages and children to everything they don’t want you, or new addition Meryl Streep’s Mary Louise Wright, to know.