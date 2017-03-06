Big Little Lies Episode 3 Recap: “Living The Dream”

Ziggy’s father, who told Jane his name was Saxon Banks, is never seen in full. A shadowed profile, an imposing figure, and part of his naked form create an unfinished puzzle. But a brief flash of the rape is shown. His movements are mechanical and brutal while Jane lies motionless underneath him. It’s only a few seconds. But it makes a deep impression and immediately frames so much of Jane’s character that otherwise would be left opaque. (Like her decision to sleep with a gun under her pillow.) “I was actually afraid that he would kill me,” Jane says. Jane has reshaped her life in order to grow beyond that horrific night, but she knows she probably won’t ever fully leave it behind. She can’t create a perfect life for herself, but she’s trying to do that for Ziggy. But is perfection, no matter how well-intentioned, possible?