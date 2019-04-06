Thirsty for some more Zoë Kravitz in the next season of Big Little Lies, and in life in general? Reese Witherspoon feels you.
On Friday, Witherspoon took to Instagram to document what appears to be a hiking adventure she went on with some of her BLL cast members (how very last scene of Big Little Lies season 1 of them), including Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley. Kravitz, who plays Bonnie Carlson on BLL, wasn’t there. But Witherspoon, who is apparently a Photoshop virtuoso, decided to fix that herself by Photoshopping a photo of Kravitz (looking glamorous in her Michelob Ultra campaign) into the selfie.
Advertisement
Witherspoon captioned the photo:
“Just a little reminder #BigLittleLies is coming soon! Don’t worry @zoeisabellakravitz, I know you have #fomo so I put you in the photo…”
We have to say, this was a pretty good call on Witherspoon’s part — after all, what photo wouldn’t be improved with the addition of Kravitz in the background? In any case, you can quench your thirst for both Kravitz and intense mom drama in Monterey Bay when Big Little Lies returns to HBO for a second season in June.
Advertisement