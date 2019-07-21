Skip navigation!
Big Little Lies
TV Shows
Reese Witherspoon & Nicole Kidman Respond To Drama
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Get ready for season 2!
Shailene Woodley On
Big Little Lies,
Sexual Trauma & Jane's Season Two ...
by
Justin Ravitz
Big Little Lies
How
Big Little Lies
Did Bonnie A Major Disservice By Ignoring Her Race
by
Kathleen Newman-Bremang
TV Shows
Was That
Big Little Lies
Finale Even Worse Than
Game Of Thrones
...
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Big Little Lies
Season 2 Finale Recap: Yes, Lies Were Said
Morgan Baila
Jul 21, 2019
Music
The
Big Little Lies
Soundtrack Will Fill The Monterey-Sized Hole In ...
Sarah Midkiff
Jul 21, 2019
TV Shows
This Is The Summer 2019 TV Preview You Need
Ariana Romero
Jul 19, 2019
TV Shows
Wait, Is Perry Still Alive On
Big Little Lies
There comes a time in every TV show when viewers audibly groan and wonder, What the hell is going on? That time is about to happen on Big Little Lies. As t
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
Big Little Lies
Star Explains Celeste's Complicated Cour...
The penultimate episode of season 2 of Big Little Lies centered around Celeste Wright's (Nicole Kidman) emotional day in court. Her vengeful, resource
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
The
Big Little Lies
Finale Is Coming — Which Of The Mont...
“It’s getting to you, isn’t it? It’s getting to you,” Bonnie Carlson (Zoe Kravitz) says early in Sunday night’s newest Big Little Lies episode,
by
Ariana Romero
Mind
Does Taking Ambien Really Cause Memory Loss
On tonight's episode of Big Little Lies, Celeste (played by Nicole Kidman) goes to court over her custody battle, and her memory is called into questi
by
Cory Stieg
TV Shows
Big Little Lies
Season 2, Episode 6: 10 Things I Resent ...
“It's over, it's over, it's over, it's over…” are the final words sung in the penultimate episode of Big Little Lies, “The Bad
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
What
Big Little Lies
' Surprise Corey Reveal Means For th...
The final minutes of Big Little Lies’ newest episode, “Kill Me,” come together as one of the years’ most intense montages. Does Bonnie Carlson (Zoe
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
How Dare
Big Little Lies
Cut The Ice Cream Toss When It'...
Unfortunately, Big Little Lies fans won’t get to see Reese Witherspoon throw ice cream at Meryl Streep. That’s because HBO left the clip of Witherspoon
by
Shannon Carlin
Celebrity Beauty
The Monterey Moms Went Full Disco On
Big Little Lies
Las...
by
Samantha Sasso
Celebrity Beauty
Celeste's Hair Almost Looked
Very
Different In Season 2 ...
Celeste Wright, Nicole Kidman's character on Big Little Lies, is having a tough time. At the start of the second season, the Monterey mom is left reel
by
Samantha Sasso
TV Shows
Big Little Lies
Season 2, Episode 4 Recap: The Door’s Hi...
Monterey’s local 7-Eleven is sold-out of Marlboro Lights thanks to Madeline Martha Mackenzie (Reese Witherspoon). She’s started smoking cigarettes to m
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
You've Seen Celeste's Sexy Bartender Before On
Big Little Lie...
There’s awkward, and then there’s your already suspicious mother-in-law walking in on you, dazed and confused in a kitchen, while your shirtless one ni
by
Ariana Romero
Entertainment
Zoë Kravitz & Karl Glusman's Wedding Was A
Big Little Lies
Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman tied the knot on Saturday in Paris, France, and it comes as no surprise that her Big Little Lies co-stars were there to celeb
by
Sarah Midkiff
TV Shows
Shailene Woodley Just Gave Us A Big Clue About The
Big Little...
Jane (Shailene Woodley) on Big Little Lies is all about growth in season 2. Many of the other Monterey moms are finding it difficult to face new marital ch
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
Big Little Lies
Episode 3 Recap: It's The End Of The Wor...
Mary Louise’s teeth are coming for us all in Big Little Lies. Perry’s (Alexander Skarsgård) mother, played in an increasingly unsettling manner by Mer
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
This
Big Little Lies
Revelation Explains The Secret Behi...
During last week’s Big Little Lies episode, “Tell-Tale Hearts,” the daughters of Madeline Martha McKenzie (Reese Witherspoon) ruined their mom’s ma
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Is
Big Little Lies
Setting Up The Great Mystery Of Bonnie
“What have you done — this time?” It’s one of the last questions we hear in Big Little Lies season 2 episode “The Tell-Tale Hearts.” While usua
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Big Little Lies Season 2, Episode 2 "Tell-Tale Heart" Introduces ...
Last week’s Big Little Lies premiere was a reintroduction to all the moms of Monterey, CA. By the end of it, secrets were still safe and the biggest show
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
How Renata Klein's Husband Ruined Tracksuits & Her Life On
BL...
If Meryl Streep's scream stole the show during the season 2 premiere episode of Big Little Lies, Laura Dern yelling “I will not not be rich̶
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Big Little Lies
How This Malibu Beach House Came To Star In HBO's
Big Little ...
by
Olivia Harrison
Beauty
Reese Witherspoon's Daughter On
Big Little Lies
Is A Bea...
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
Jane's Bangs Are The Talk Of Twitter After
Big Little Lies'
As expected, Big Little Lies brought the drama for the season 2 premiere on Sunday night. Picking up months after Perry's (Alexander Skarsgård) death
by
Samantha Sasso
TV Shows
The Star Of The
Big Little Lies
Season 2 Premiere Was Me...
Meryl Streep is basically the reason Big Little Lies needed a second season. The book, written by Liane Moriarty, ended exactly how the first season did, a
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Here's Why Madeline Should Be Worried After That Big Little Lies ...
HBO’s Big Little Lies season 2 premiere, “What Have They Done?,” has a lot of flashy moments bound for meme-y infamy. Meryl Streep’s guttural screa
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Yes, Perry Is In
Big Little Lies
Season 2. No He’s Not B...
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Big Little Lies season 2 premiere “What Have They Done?” You might notice something strange in the opening credits of HBO?
by
Ariana Romero
TV Recaps
Big Little Lies
Season 2 Premiere Asks, "What Did We Do
Five very different women, one very big lie: That’s the premise of Big Little Lies, HBO’s lush drama, back for its second season on June 9. Of course,
by
Morgan Baila
Big Little Lies
Big Little Lies
-Inspired Airbnbs To Book Before Season T...
by
Olivia Harrison
Beauty
Reese Witherspoon Chopped Off Her Hair Just In Time For Summer
You don't ever need a reason to get a significant haircut — but sometimes you happen to have one anyway. Ariana Grande went for a lob (albeit a fake
by
Thatiana Diaz
