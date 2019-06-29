Zoë Kravitz & Karl Glusman's Wedding Is A Big Little Lies Reunion

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman are tying the knot on Saturday at her father's home in Paris, France, and it comes as no surprise that her Big Little Lies co-stars are there to celebrate the big day.
On Friday night, the couple celebrated their nuptials surrounded by family and friends including Lenny Kravitz, Lisa Bonet, and Jason Momoa with a rehearsal dinner at Restaurant Lapérhouse in Paris. Even though Us Weekly confirmed that the couple were already legally married earlier this month, that didn’t stop everyone from toasting to the newlyweds late into the night. Not all of Kravitz’s Big Little Lies co-stars were in attendance, but Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, and Shailene Woodley were there for the party and it’s likely other BLL castmates could be showing up for the ceremony this weekend. (Just maybe not Nicole Kidman, who is also Lenny Kravitz's ex.)
The couple decided to get married in France because it was where Glusman had originally intended to propose, according to People; however, not everything went to plan. Both Glusman and Kravitz have pretty intense schedules shooting Nocturnal Animals and BLL, so Glusman ended up popping the question in a more laid-back setting. “I was in sweatpants,” Kravitz said to Rolling Stone in October. The couple were having a chill night in their living room. “I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast – I was like, ‘Baby, are you okay?’ I was actually worried about him! I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”
Kravitz and Glusman met in 2016 through mutual friends and eventually made their relationship public when they were seen looking loved-up at a Kings of Leon concert in New York City.
The couple aren’t the only ones walking down the aisle this weekend. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are also getting married in Paris, as well as Katharine McPhee and David Foster, who were the first to say “I do” in an intimate London affair.
