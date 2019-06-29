Katherine McPhee Marries David Foster In An Intimate London Wedding

It’s a celebrity wedding extravaganza. This weekend, Katharine McPhee and David Foster tied the knot after getting engaged in June 2018. The actress and record producer were wed in London at the Church of Saint Yeghiche, according to People.
McPhee said yes in a custom Zac Posen dress, which she shared a peek of on her Instagram story. McPhee has worn the designer before, but this time, Posen’s magic was truly on another level. The bodice of her strapless gown looks like sculpted tulle. The skirt is constructed from more tulle, with thin, subtle stripes that match her veil. She kept her look minimal and didn’t appear to wear any accessories — after all, she’s getting a new ring.
Advertisement
At the reception, McPhee opted for a summery blue midi dress, also with a strapless bodice, reports People. Structured silk gives the dress an unexpected shape, but it’s those silver heels that really pull the look together.
She also posted a sweet tribute to Foster on her Instagram. “Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, was released right after [American] Idol,” she wrote. “Today... I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David.”
McPhee isn’t the only one getting married this weekend. Several celeb couples are also closing out June by tying the knot, including Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, and Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman.
Advertisement