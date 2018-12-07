All The Celebrities Who Married Each Other In 2018

It’s been a dramatic year from celebrity couples. There have been countless engagements and breakups, from a dramatic Met proposal to a handful of secret weddings, and to even one of the best breakup songs of the decade. There have been plenty of parties to remember, from the two lavish royal weddings (and one fictional one), to Nick and Priyanka’s dramatic romance. Celebrity weddings make headlines no matter what, though, even for the couples who’ve tried to stay under-the-radar this year. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin quietly snuck off to the courthouse; Ellen Page waited until after the wedding to announce her marriage to Emma Portner.
With all this going on, it makes sense if 2018 feels like its been a decade long — which is why we made a handy guide to all the celebrities who married other celebrities this year.
But regardless of how they choose to celebrate, these are the stars who reminded us that love is real this year. We can’t wait to see what 2019 will bring.