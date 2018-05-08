2 Chainz Just Popped The Question On The Met Gala Red Carpet

A man named for what goes around his neck just put a ring on his favorite lady's finger.
The 2018 Met Gala was filled with many adorable couples, but only 2 Chainz broke out the engagement ring. The rapper, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, dropped down to one knee on the red carpet, seemingly to propose marriage to his date, activist Kesha Ward. Refinery29 fashion writer Channing Hargrove, who is at the Met Gala red carpet, stated that the moment was "so cute" and that everyone watching cheered.
As sweet as the moment is, it's also a little confusing, as Ward — who is the mother of the star's children — has been referred to as 2 Chainz's wife for years now. He reportedly proposed during the BET Awards in 2013 and the pair allegedly wed that same year. Did he propose a vow renewal? Just want to give his wifey a new ring in a very public setting? It's unclear, but who cares — this is the ultra-romantic Met Gala moment we've all been waiting for.
Advertisement