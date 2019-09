I Didn’t Know How Badly I Needed To Watch 2 Chainz Try Expensive Stuff

On the flip side, he is far from being all glitz and glamour. The college graduate has been known to speak on social issues that are important to him, like when he opened an HIV testing clinic in Atlanta. When I saw him perform at an event over the summer, he explained to the crowd that he wanted to encourage all of us to become millionaires, but he stopped to clarify that he wanted to see this vision come true for women the most. This was coming from the man whose latest album was called Pretty Girls Like Trap Music and who invested in his own line of flower crowns . All of these parts of 2 Chainz — the consciousness, carefreeness, and his many carats of gold — are on display for Viceland’s television premiere of Most Expensivest, and it works.