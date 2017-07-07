2 Chainz Just Opened An HIV Testing Clinic In Atlanta

The best kind of promotion is the kind that directly benefits the surrounding community, and that's exactly what rapper 2 Chainz did while marketing his new album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.
According to Hello Giggles, 2 Chainz, formerly known as Tity Boi, rented a house in his home state of Georgia, painted it bubblegum pink, and converted it into an art gallery.
But after a month of parties and fun, 2 Chainz decided to get serious and give back to locals by offering HIV testing and a space for faith-based services.
With the help of the Fulton Country Board of Health, Atlanta AIDS, and Test Atlanta, 2 Chainz hosted free HIV testing on July 4 before people went out and celebrated the holiday. From the looks of one of his Instagram posts, a lot of people showed up for an afternoon of testing and games.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that as of 2014, 1.1 million Americans are living with HIV. Per the group's 2015 data, 28.3 people per 100,000 in Georgia have received an HIV diagnosis, with 1 in 51 people in the state at risk of being diagnosed over their lifetimes. For comparison, only 14.5 people per 100,000 have been diagnosed in California, with 1 in 102 people at risk for contracting the horrible disease over their lifespans.
The CDC provides a number of resources for those looking to learn more about prevention, testing, and living with HIV.
In another post, the rapper took fans who couldn't make it inside the Pepto-colored house for a look at some of the art lining the walls.
"Inside the "pink traphouse "something seldom shown ,, art , kids , music , good vibes , inspiration etc," he captioned the post. "The word TRAP is and was associated with a negative connotation We will see after we get thru injected some cultural ideas the move the needle inch by inch #prettygirlsliketrapmusic album out now."
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the lease on the house is up on July 7, when the art and pink paint will be taken down.
