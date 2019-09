2 Chainz Just Opened An HIV Testing Clinic In Atlanta

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that as of 2014, 1.1 million Americans are living with HIV. Per the group's 2015 data, 28.3 people per 100,000 in Georgia have received an HIV diagnosis, with 1 in 51 people in the state at risk of being diagnosed over their lifetimes. For comparison, only 14.5 people per 100,000 have been diagnosed in California, with 1 in 102 people at risk for contracting the horrible disease over their lifespans.