Pretty girls like trap music and now, according to Urban Stems and 2Chainz, they like flower crowns, too. As part of the genius marketing strategy for his latest album, Pretty Girls Like Trap, (which included a wellness center with a nail salon in Atlanta), the rapper has teamed up with Urban Stems to sell the ultimate music festival accessory.
Introducing the "Pretty Girls Flower Crown" ?? ... you can order yours ?? https://t.co/ebVBfA4VGN ???? pic.twitter.com/cRybF5homo— Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) July 21, 2017
Though this may not be the most expensivest summer accessory, it does come with a pretty sweet perk. The deal? Order a fresh flower crown made of roses and other in-season flowers for $40, get a digital copy of the album. “Upon your flower crown’s arrival, you’ll receive a card with a unique promo code and instructions to download the album," the UrbanStems description reads. "Heads up the album has explicit lyrics, but you probably already knew that.” Classic.
The flowers crowns are nearly identical to the ones on Instagram Stories and Snapchat, so we're gonna go ahead and guess these floral toppers are about to be all over social media. And when you join in on the fun — because you know you want to — may we suggest you pair your flower crown with, wait for it, two chains?
