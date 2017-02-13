In the Bachelor-obsessed bubble, Corinne Olympios is one of the biggest celebrities. The villain of the current season, the Miami-born blonde is about as ludicrous as Bachelor antagonists go. Surely, the whole world knows who she is, right? I mean, Allison Williams does. But there's one important person who has no clue who the girl is: 2 Chainz. The rapper (born Tauheed Epps) who is featured on the song "No Problem" from Chance The Rapper's recent album Coloring Book, has a reason to recognize the reality star — the two have worked together. Earlier this year, the internet discovered that Olympios appeared in a music video fort the song "Zip & A Double Cup" in 2011. That song features the musical stylings of 2 Chainz, as well as Juicy J and Tha Joker. But when Guiliana Rancic asked if he remembered Olympios on the Grammys red carpet, Epps responded with a blunt, "nah." In response, Rancic played a clip of the 2011 video. To which, 2 Chainz asked, "is she okay?" That is an excellent question, sir, and one we Bachelor viewers ask ourselves every Monday. In his defense, the rapper told the E! Red Carpet host that he generally doesn't get to know everyone who workson his videos. "When I do videos, I try to be professional. I try to be business-like,” he said. “I don’t try to mingle with the workers." Now, it's totally within his rights to forget about that blonde from a video six years ago. But, dear 2 Chainz, it's your loss. You're missing out on cheese pasta. You're missing out on whipped cream and trench coats. Really, sir, your life is lacking one of the greatest Bachelor villains of all time. However, tonight isn't about Corinne. Tonight is about music — and 2 Chainz just earned his first Grammy Award for the song "No Problem." So, Bachelor viewer or not, the guy deserves congratulations. Watch our own live stream of the Grammys red carpet, below.
