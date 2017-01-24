Corinne Olympios is many things — a business owner, the employer of a nanny, and a Bachelor villain. But it looks like we can add one more title to that list: video star. Barstool Sports has uncovered the fact that Corinne was featured in Juicy J, 2 Chainz & Tha Joker's video for "Zip & A Double Cup" in 2011. You can catch the woman, who certainly appears to be Corinne, at the 1:46-1:49 mark below.
Fans were quick to point out that the video star appears to be sleeping throughout the song. That's on brand for Corinne, who loves taking naps.
Corinne from The Bachelor: Multi-million dollar business owner. Nap taker. Video vixen. https://t.co/J5bUGLGczL pic.twitter.com/EvTKJdNJZd— Trent (@BarstoolTrent) January 24, 2017
corinne the legendary napper was in a music video with 2 chainz and juicy j https://t.co/dHVDVGy7fz— urethra franklin (@edgarallenpooo) January 24, 2017
Proof that Corinne does in fact love naps, while appearing in Juicy J/3-6 Mafia Zip & a Double Cup video in 2011. #teamcorinne pic.twitter.com/zFBtcRI02X— Andy Petersen (@AndyPetersen13) January 24, 2017
Corinne hasn't addressed Barstool Sports' observation yet. But if things don't pan out for her on The Bachelor, it looks like she might have a fallback career that would also keep her in the limelight. Or, she could actually release a cookbook about cheese pasta.
