Someone Created A Twitter Account For Corinne’s Nanny Because We’re Worth It

You're not a legitimate part of the pop culture lexicon unless someone creates a parody Twitter account for you, am I right? Such has been the path of memes like Mayor Michael Bloomberg's abominable Spanish, Kylo Ren's more emotional alter ego, and numerous celebrity manes. Today, we recognize a newly cemented part of 2017 pop culture: Corinne's nanny. For those who don't know her yet, Corinne Olympios is the token villain in this season of The Bachelor. She's notable because, well, she has a nanny. Olympios also happens to be 24, which, according to some, is too old to have a nanny. Nevertheless, the romantic hopeful loves Racquel. And, because the internet loves us, Racquel now has her own Twitter account. (In fact, there are two Twitter accounts as of now — excited Bachelor fans are leaping to the occasion.) One account, @corinnesnanny, has already accrued over 7,000 followers. The bio reads: "Taking Care of Corinne 24/7. All her needs. Snacks. Drinks. Tweeting. It's Corinne's World. (I'm just her nanny living in it.)" The account actively supports Corinne in all her reality TV endeavors. It also shared, thankfully, the recipes for Corinne's two favorite foods: cucumber snacks and cheese pasta.
Advertisement
#CheesyPasta Recipe Walk-Thru:— Corinne's Nanny (@corinnesnanny) January 17, 2017
Oven to 450°, prepare the 7 types of hard cheese + 5 types of soft. Hard Cheese: Pecorino, Reggiano (1/119)
2.3653 teaspoons of oil, 3.67402 tbsp of lemon juice, 0.188 teaspoons of garlic salt https://t.co/Kpd49Yob0f— Corinne's Nanny (@corinnesnanny) January 15, 2017
In last night's episode, Corinne, er, explored Bachelor Nick Viall in a bouncy castle. Who built that buoyant contraption? Why, Racquel, of course!
Took 3 days for me to blow up the bouncy house. My lungs are spent! So worth it to provide a fairy tale dream for my Corinne. #thebachelor— Corinne's Nanny (@corinnesnanny) January 17, 2017
Praise be for creative Twitter users — may Corinne's nanny continue to tweet for the rest of the season.
Advertisement