The allure of reality TV villains is irresistible, even to the stars. That includes Allison Williams, who revealed to E! News on Thursday night that she loves watching The Bachelor's Corinne Olympios. "Oh my god, we don't have enough time to talk about The Bachelor," the actress told E! at the New York premiere of Girls' final season. "Ugh, Corinne! There's just so much to talk about. She was on Ellen. I mean, her nanny, and like, cheese noodles or cheese pasta or whatever." (Oh, you don't have to tell us, girl.) Williams actually has a theory as to why the Floridian firecracker has become such a contentious figure on the show: this season's group of women is so mature that the producers had to get their juicy, ratings-fueling drama somewhere, and Corinne so happened to fit the bill. "I think the women, for the most part, kind of raise the bar in terms of maturity and intellect," she explained. "It's a more mature group, which I really like. But it also means that they had to mine the drama, and there was Corinne." She added, "Hopefully she'll be a gift that'll keep giving." We'll find that out on Monday night's episode, when it's revealed whether Nick will be sending both Taylor and Corinne home. What we're still wondering is whether Corinne is a fan of Williams' Marnie Michaels.
