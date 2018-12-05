Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” is officially a smash, but before it could top the charts, there were a few people that the pop star had to send the track to — and yes, that includes her almost-husband and keeper of that BDE, Pete Davidson.
The whirlwind summer romance between the singer and the Saturday Night Live cast member culminated in an engagement mere weeks after the pair went public. Much to the devastation of Pariana stans everywhere, the two called off the wedding — and the relationship entirely — in October of 2018.
Less than a month later came “thank u next,” Grande’s ode to her exes, which, naturally, included Davidson. She confirmed via Twitter in November that her former boyfriends Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez heard the track. Regarding her more recent, more serious boyfriend, though, things weren't clear. Thanks to a new interview in Billboard, the publication’s Woman of the Year has revealed that, yes: Davidson heard “thank u next” before any of us did.
Advertisement
“I wasn't going to blindside anybody,” Grande told Billboard when asked if Davidson heard the song early. Post split, she and Davidson are rumored to be not on speaking terms, which is why fans figured he might not have heard the song. Davidson has apparently also blocked her on social media.
“i have never encouraged anything but forgiveness. i care deeply about pete and his health and would never encourage any kind of mistreatment. i haven’t seen any of it because i’m blocked but i want you to know that i would never want or encourage that ever and you should know that," she said in a Twitter message to a fan encouraging them to back off any trolling of her ex.
Breakup etiquette isn't easy to master, but giving Davidson a heads up is just one way Grande demonstrated how she's so "fucking grateful" for her ex.
Advertisement