Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Have Reportedly Broken Up

Is it all over for Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson? Sources tell TMZ the couple have ended their romantic relationship and that the engagement is off.
Apparently things ended between the two with no ill-will, it "simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off." Which has serious undertones of "it's not you, it's me."
Grande's last Instagram post was of her new pet, Piggy Smallz. Davidson hasn't made an appearance since August 28, when the two decided to be a little less public. After several weeks straight of mentioning their relationship on Saturday Night Live, Grande's presence was notably absent from the last few episodes episodes.
Advertisement
Rumors earlier this week resulted in Grande confirming to fans that she doesn't have a secret child, after a selfie she shared with a crib in the background caused conspiracy theories to run wild. It was, according to Grande, for the pig.
News of Grande and Davidson's engagement broke back in June, with Grande later saying it was a low-key affair for which Davidson did not get on one knee. "We were just hanging out and he had a ring," she said in an interview for the Zach Sang Show. Davidson said the couple found each other at the right time, remarking that "we both were in a similar situation at the same time" with respect to their long-term relationships, hers to Mac Miller and his to Cazzie David, ending. Miller unexpectedly passed away in September.
The couple originally met on the set of SNL in 2016. Grande dedicated a song to him on her latest album, Sweetener, appropriately titled "Pete Davidson."
Refinery29 has reached out to Grande's representatives for comment.
This is a breaking news story, it will be updated as more information becomes available.
Advertisement