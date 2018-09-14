In the wake of rapper Mac Miller's death at age 26, his former partner Ariana Grande has taken to Instagram to share a heartbreaking message about her late friend.
In the caption of as video, seemingly recorded by Grande while she and Miller (real name: Malcolm McCormick) were having a happy dinner, the "God Is A Woman" singer wrote:
"i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do."
Miller, who had long been open about his battle with substance abuse, died of a drug overdose last week. Grande, whom many Miller fans wrongly and cruelly blamed for the musician's passing, also revealed how she wishes she could have "fixed" Miller's problems.
"you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to," Grande wrote on the social media platform. "the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest."
Grande's tribute follows a simple photograph of the "Cinderella" singer, which she posted days after Miller's death. Grande turned off her comments on Instagram in the wake of hate from distraught fans of Miller.
Grande and Miller collaborated on the song "The Way" in 2013, during which they seemingly struck up a friendship. The two made a romantic relationship official in 2016, before parting ways earlier this year.
Miller recently shared well-wishes for his ex in an interview with Rolling Stone. Of Grande's engagement to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, he told the outlet:
"I am genuinely happy that that’s how she moved. That’s good for her. Go, go, keep going!"
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
