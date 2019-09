Ariana Grande Shares A Silent Tribute To Mac Miller

Grande has been through so much in the last year — she confirmed that she suffers from PTSD after the Manchester bombing — and tragically losing Miller makes us really feel for her at this time. There is no correct way to experience grief, and certainly no correct way to grieve for an ex. It can be doubly complicated when there’s a history of substance use, because it feels so sudden, so tragic, but ultimately, sometimes it doesn’t feel altogether surprising. Grande, through this photo, expressed the painful multitudes of grief — and the comfort of their memories together.