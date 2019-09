How Do You Grieve The Death Of An Ex?

Grief is always complicated, but the kind of feelings Grande expressed over Miller can make it even more difficult, as does Miller's history with addiction, says grief expert David Kessler, co-author of On Grief And Grieving and founder of Grief.com . "A lot of times when we're in a relationship with someone who's actively using, it does turn our life upside down," he says. When "toxic" relationships end, you may say or think negative things about your ex or the relationship. But considering your relationship "toxic" is about your ex's behavior, not who they are as a person. There can be a tendency for people are grieving the death of an ex to reflect on what they said about their former love when they broke up and then blame themselves, Kessler says. But it's important to remember that you can love and grieve a person even though you didn't love their behavior. "All those negative feelings you had about the breakup were about the person's behavior," Kessler says. "And they don't minimize the things you did love about them."