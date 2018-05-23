Less than a month after news of Ariana Grande and Mac Miller's breakup was confirmed, the singer's reportedly "casual" relationship with Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson raised some eyebrows. In particular, Twitter trolls came for Grande en masse at the news that she had moved on with someone else after the end of her and Miller's nearly two year-long relationship.
Twitter user Elijah Flint questioned Grande's integrity and loyalty to the rapper, whose recent troubles include a car accident and an arrest. "Mac Miller totalling [sic] his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood," he wrote.
Grande was not about to let that comment go, responding with a powerful statement about the sexist culture that blames women for a man's bad decisions, and one that lauds "loyal" women for staying in harmful relationships.
"How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn't the case (just Cinderella is ab me)," Grande wrote back, adding, "I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s--t together is a very major problem."
"Let's please stop doing that. of course I didn't share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well," she ended.
This was the first time Grande has said anything negative about Miller. She posted a sweet message about her ex on her Instagram stories confirming the breakup on May 10: "I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!"
